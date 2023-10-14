Paddy, millet farmers forced to sell produce below MSP:Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that paddy and millet farmers were being cheated in mandis as they were forced to sell their farm produce at rates lower than the minimum support price (MSP). The Congress leader said he had visited markets in Panipat, Karnal, Gharaunda and Pipli, and farmers, labourers and commission agents complained of being troubled by Meri Fasal-Mera Byora, a web portal started by the BJP-JJP government. (HT File Photo)

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) at a press briefing on Friday maintained that farmers were facing losses of ₹300-400 per quintal on paddy and ₹500-600 per quintal on millet.

“The Congress had demanded the state government start procurement well in time. However, the government commenced procurement after 15-day delay. The web portal stopped working as soon as the procurement started and compounded farmers problems,” Hooda added.

The Congress leader said he had visited markets in Panipat, Karnal, Gharaunda and Pipli, and farmers, labourers and commission agents complained of being troubled by Meri Fasal-Mera Byora, a web portal started by the BJP-JJP government. “During the Congress rule, farm produce was sold as soon as it reached the market. But now farmers wait for their turn for several days,” the former CM said.

Hooda said farmers used to benefit from early procurement during the Congress rule. “Even private agencies had to purchase at rates higher than the MSP. But the BJP-JJP government deliberately delays the procurement to benefit private agencies,” the LoP alleged. Hooda added that every section of the society is agitating because of policies of BJP-JJP government.

