Paddy procurement in Jagraon smooth: SDM

ByHT Correspondent, Jagraon
Oct 13, 2023 06:36 AM IST

Divulging the details, sub divisional magistrate Manjeet Kaur on Thursday said that a total of 35,891 quintal paddy crop has been procured by the agencies across all 16 purchase centres situated in the Jagraon sub division

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements at grain markets falling within the Jagraon sub division to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement of paddy during the ongoing season.

The SDM mentioned that farmers are bringing their crops in the mandis of Jagraon without any hesitation as they are experiencing swift procurement of their crops. (HT File)
She said that due to the state-level strike by workers at grain markets, the procurement was at a slow pace.

The SDM further stated that a vast mechanism has been put in place to facilitate farmers during the procurement season. The accommodation arrangements have already been made for farmers, she said, adding that a mobile dispensary has been stationed at grain markets to facilitate labourers.

Likewise, mosquito repellents have been distributed to keep them away from dengue.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
