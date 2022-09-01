Pages of ‘Gutka Sahib’ found scattered in Phagwara; case registered
Phagwara superintendent of police Mukhtiar Rai said the complaint was received on Wednesday morning; added that they have registered an FIR and started investigation
Phagwara police on Wednesday registered a case after pages of a Sikh religious book were found scattered near the old civil hospital building here.
Some sweepers found pages of ‘Gutka Sahib’ scattered under a tree near the hospital, the police said.
The FIR has been registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC against unknown person(s).
According to locals, some sweepers found pages of ‘Gutka Sahib’ scattered under a tree near the old civil hospital’s abandoned building. A few pages were torn, said Baljit Singh, who runs a shop in the area.
Phagwara superintendent of police Mukhtiar Rai said the complaint was received on Wednesday morning. “We have registered an FIR and started our investigations. We are also scrutinising CCTV cameras installed near the area to catch the offenders soon,” he added.
Calling it a planned incident, Sukhdev Singh Phagwara, a Sikh activist, said, “This is an act of provocation and we have asked the police to trace the culprits till Saturday. If no progress is made till then, all Sikh organisations will launch a protest from Sunday.”
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics