Pak Hindu family in Jalandhar granted Indian citizenship
: After living in India for over two decades, a three-member Pakistani Hindu family was on Friday administered the oath of Indian citizenship here.
The family, who came to India in 2001 and belongs to Sialkot in Pakistan, includes brothers Gopal Chand and Gurdial Chand and Sheelawanti, wife of Gurdial. They have been living in remote Basti Guzan area here since 2001.
Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori administered them the oath of citizenship at district administrative complex. Their citizen certificates will be issued later on completion of all the formalities.
Gopal said that he had applied for Indian citizenship online six months ago. He had earlier in 2008 manually applied for citizenship but it was declined then.
Even though he declined to share the reasons behind leaving Pakistan, an official privy to the case shared that the family faced tough time in Pakistan and was harassed there. Back in Pakistan, they did agriculture on their family land.
Gopal said that they were grateful to the Indian authorities for granting them citizenship within six months and making the process hassle free.
