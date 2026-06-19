Pakistan-linked ice racket busted in Tricity; 2 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Chandigarh Zonal Unit, in a joint operation with the Chandigarh Police, busted an alleged Pakistan-linked methamphetamine (ice) trafficking syndicate operating in the Tricity region and arrested two accused, officials said on Thursday. The NCB said the quantity of methamphetamine seized is approximately 16 times the notified commercial quantity under the provisions of the NDPS Act, highlighting the scale of the drug racket. (HT Photo for representation)

According to an official press release, the operation was carried out on June 12, 2026, leading investigators to a drug module based in Kharar.

The operation began with the interception and search of a vehicle allegedly being used by a practising advocate. During the search, NCB officials recovered 93gm of methamphetamine (ice) and 10gm of heroin from the vehicle.

Subsequently, the investigating teams conducted follow-up searches at Kharar flat, where they seized an additional 700gm of methamphetamine and 250gm of poppy straw. The total recovery in the case stands at 793gm of methamphetamine, 10gm of heroin, and 250gm of poppy straw.

A woman residing with the accused was also detained during the operation and was later arrested for allegedly facilitating and actively assisting in the commission of the offence.

The NCB said the quantity of methamphetamine seized is approximately 16 times the notified commercial quantity under the provisions of the NDPS Act, highlighting the scale of the drug racket.

During the investigation, officials also found that the accused had previously been booked in FIR No. 476 dated December 25, 2023, registered at Sector-36 police station, Chandigarh.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the existence of a well-organised and sophisticated drug trafficking network with links to a Pakistan-based drug syndicate, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace its supply chain.