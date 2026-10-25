Panchkula: 19-year-old held within 24 hrs in Chandimandir murder case

Police have arrested both accused in a youth murder case registered in the Chandimandir police station area.
The main accused, Suraj, 19, was arrested on Friday, within 24 hours of the incident, while the second accused, a 16-year-old minor, was apprehended on Saturday. The knife allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered.
According to the police, on Thursday, Chandan, a resident of Dhanas, Chandigarh, had come to the Ghaggar River in Panchkula with his family and friends to immerse an idol of goddess Durga.
During the journey, a dispute broke out between Chandan and the accused over a motorcycle cutting across their path after crossing the Sector-26 traffic lights in Chandigarh. Their companions intervened and settled the matter, after which everyone continued towards the immersion site.
However, at around 9 pm, Chandan again came face-to-face with the accused near Chowki Cut in the village area. Holding a grudge over the earlier argument, both accused allegedly attacked him with a knife, stabbing him multiple times. Chandan sustained serious injuries and was rushed by his friends to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector-32 where doctors declared him dead.
According to Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Aditi Singh, a murder case was registered at Chandimandir Police Station under Section 103 (1) (murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation was initiated. The minor was sent to a juvenile observation home in accordance with the law, while Suraj was produced before the court on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody.