Panchkula: 2,200 security personnel to be deployed at 116 critical booths for Haryana polls

Around 2,200 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, will be deployed at 116 critical booths in Panchkula district for tight security arrangements for the Haryana assembly elections on October 5. Panchkula district has two assembly segments — Kalka and Panchkula. Police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj on Tuesday held a meeting with police officers regarding security arrangements for free and fair assembly elections. (HT Photo)

Panchkula district has two assembly segments — Kalka and Panchkula. Police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj on Tuesday held a meeting with police officers regarding security arrangements for free and fair assembly elections.

Kabiraj said in Panchkula district, a total of 455 booths had been set up and for security 12 static surveillance teams (SST), six flying squad teams, 20 patrolling teams — 12 in Kalka assembly segment and eight in Panchkula assembly segment — had been deployed.

“The patrolling team will keep a constant watch on their respective polling booths and will coordinate with them to ensure fair and peaceful conduct of elections,” he said.

The police commissioner appealed to the public to share any information related to anti-social activity or elections on 112 or 708-708-1100. The name and address of the person giving the information will be kept confidential.