Panchkula: 2 siblings, their cousin killed as SUV hits bike

Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:32 AM IST

SUV driver flees spot after incident, leaves vehicle behind; the siblings and their cousin were triple-riding a motorcycle when the SUV hit them on Mauli-Barwala road on Monday evening.

The motorcycle on which the deceased were riding on Mauli-Barwala road on Monday evening. (HT Photos)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Two siblings and their cousin, who were triple-riding a motorcycle, lost their lives after a speeding SUV hit them on Mauli-Barwala road on Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek, 20, Anjali, 23, and their 18-year-old cousin Ankit from Bhareli village in Barwala tehsil of Panchkula.

Abhishek and Anjali were the only children of their parents, who work as labourers. Ankit is survived by his mother and younger sister, aged around 10.

The case was registered on the complaint of an eyewitness, Kushal Pal, from Bhareli in Panchkula. He told the police that he was standing near Rana complex on Mauli-Barwala road when he saw a speeding Scorpio ram into a bike coming from Mauli side. The three youths, whom he identified as residents of his village, fell on the road and lost consciousness. As passers-by rushed to help the youngsters, the Scorpio driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

While Anjali and Abhishek were declared brought dead at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Ankit was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where he succumbed to his injuries later that night.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving), 304-A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station against the Scorpio driver, believed to be around 35 years old, who is yet to be arrested. He hails from Khatauli village in Panchkula.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022
