Panchkula: 20-lakh relief for kin of pedestrian killed in mishap

A year after a rashly driven motorcycle claimed the life of a 20-year-old pedestrian in Yamunanagar, Haryana, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Panchkula has awarded a compensation of ₹20.57 lakh to his family. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on August 1, 2024. (HT Photo)

The victim’s parents, residents of Barwala, had filed the claim petition in October 2024 against Naresh, the driver and owner of the vehicle, and insurer United India Insurance Company Limited.

As per case files, the deceased, Ashu, was returning to Batwal village in Panchkula with his cousin, Balkar Singh, after a trip to Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on July 31, 2024.

Around 9 pm, while walking on the roadside near Shiv Mandir in Kanipala village, Yamunanagar, Ashu was struck from behind by a motorcycle driven by Naresh in a rash and negligent manner.

Ashu sustained multiple grievous injuries and was rushed to the civil hospital in Sadhoura. But doctors referred him to the civil hospital in Jagadhri and from there, further to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on August 1.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against Naresh at the Sadhoura police station. At the time of the accident, Ashu, a diploma holder in carpentry, was working as a trainee with Haryana Roadways.

The tribunal determined that Naresh did not have a valid driving licence at the time of the accident, which constituted a violation of the insurance policy terms. As a result, the insurance company was exonerated from its liability, making Naresh solely responsible for paying the full compensation amount to the family, along with 6% interest.