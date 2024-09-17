Panchkula: 26-year-old biker decapitated in mishap

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was decapitated in a hit-and-run road accident on the outskirts of Shampur village, Raipur Rani, around 11 pm on Sunday. A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Raipur Rani police station in Panchkula against the unknown driver. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Rahul, was a native of Karnal. Police said the severity of the accident indicated a high-speed impact, leading to the gruesome outcome. They suspect both vehicles were speeding and that the accident was a head-on collision.

Police transported the body to the local morgue for autopsy, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver with the help of CCTV footage. A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Raipur Rani police station against the unknown driver.