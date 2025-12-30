Panchkula: 3 snatching accused arrested within 2 hours of crime, say police

In a swift action, three snatching accused were caught within two hours of allegedly committing the crime in Panchkula, the police said on Monday. According to the police, the three accused targeted an elderly woman by taking advantage of the heavy crowd during a Nagar Kirtan (religious procession). Upon receiving the victim’s complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 5 police station, and an investigation was launched. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the details, a 60-year-old woman from Dera Bassi was visiting her brother’s house in Sector 4, on December 28. While she was attending the Nagar Kirtan, three youths targeted her amidst the massive gathering, snatched the gold earrings from her ears, and managed to flee the spot.

Upon receiving the victim’s complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 5 police station, and an investigation was launched. The Rider-4 patrol team and the Sector 2 police post team, who were already on high alert for the event, coordinated their efforts to intercept the accused. Within just two hours of the complaint being filed, all three accused were apprehended.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Govinda, a native of Nagpur, Maharashtra, Vikramjeet alias Bobby, a native of Amritsar and Veeru, a native of Nagpur, Maharashtra. Investigations revealed that the trio was currently residing in a rented accommodation in Manimajra.

During the interrogation, it surfaced that the accused have prior criminal involvements. Police said Govinda has been previously booked for theft, while Vikramjeet has a past record of assault. The police recovered the snatched gold earrings from their possession. All three accused were produced in court on Monday and subsequently sent to judicial custody.