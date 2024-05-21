 Panchkula advances summer vacation for primary classes - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Panchkula advances summer vacation for primary classes

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 21, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Teaching and non-teaching staff are, however, required to be present in the school during the said period, as per the orders by Panchkula deputy commissioner Yash Garg

In wake of searing temperatures, Panchkula deputy commissioner Yash Garg issued directions to schools to not hold any classes for primary classes (till Class 5) from May 21 to May 31. Additionally, the schools have also been directed to refrain from holding morning assemblies for students of Classes 6 to 12.

The schools in Panchkula have also been told to make parents aware of diseases caused by the heatwave and ways to prevent it. (HT File)

Teaching and non-teaching staff are, however, required to be present in the school during the said period, as per the orders.

The district education officer and district basic education officer have been asked to ensure compliance of these orders in all government, private, aided and private schools.

The schools have also been told to make parents aware of diseases caused by the heatwave and ways to prevent it. If the school has issued a schedule of any examination or academic activities at its own level, then the school should make separate arrangements at its own level.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula advances summer vacation for primary classes

