Panchkula: Assistant foreman booked for causing death by negligence

Police has booked as assistant foreman for negligence after a helper was electrocuted in Nagal village in Barwala in Panchkula district. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar hailing from Ambala. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar hailing from Ambala.

Police acting on complaint of victim’s son Gurjeet Singh had registered a case on Pawan Kumar, posted as assistant foreman, who is accused of not taking permit to switch off power supply before undertaking repair work of a power supply line.

Gurjeet told the police that his father Vinod, for last 15 years, was working with Jitendra Electric Works, Barwala. He said that the said electric works had taken contract of changing power lines of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL).

Gurjeet said that his father had left home for work on August 20 morning for work and at about 5 pm he received a call from his uncle stating that his father had been electrocuted and was admitted at civil hospital Sector-6 Panchkula. On reaching the hospital he was informed about his father’s death.

He said that his father was carrying out repair work of 11 KV overhead electricity lines connecting Barwala and Alipur areas at Nagal village. He alleged that AFM Pawan Kumar had informed them that electricity supply of all electricity lines running through the area had been snapped for the repair work. But at about 4.40 pm the power lines touched, leading to electrocution of his father. Gurjeet alleged that Pawan had not taken permit to switching off power supply from old HSIDC Alipur feeder.

The Panchkula police have registered a case against Pawan Kumar under Section 106 of the BNS at the Chandimandir police station.