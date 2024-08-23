Panchkula businessman loses 1.9 lakh to cyber fraud

A city-based businessman was duped of ₹1.9 lakh by cyber criminals on the pretext of providing dealership of Ultratech Cement limited. A case under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (whoever cheats by personation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered in cyber crime police station, Sector 12, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

This is the second such case registered in a week.

In his complaint, Rakesh Gupta of Sector 21, Panchkula, told the police that he was a businessman. On July 26, he looked up the dealerships of UltraTech Cement online.

On July 27, he received a WhatsApp message by the name of UltraTech Cement Private Limited regarding the same. He was asked to make full payment of ₹3.36 lakh to avail discountof 5%. He was sent an account number and was asked to transfer money. Therefore, on July 29 he made part payment of ₹1.9 lakh. After making the payment, he started getting repeated calls to make balance payment. Eventually, he got suspicious and informed the police.

A case under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (whoever cheats by personation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)was registered in cyber crime police station, Sector 12, Panchkula. On August 19, a case was registered on complaint of contractor with military engineering services who was duped of ₹2.17 lakh by cyber criminals in name of supplying cement at concessional rates.