Panchkula businessman loses 1.9 lakh to cyber fraud

A city-based businessman was duped of ₹1.9 lakh by cyber criminals on the pretext of providing dealership of Ultratech Cement limited.
This is the second such case registered in a week.
In his complaint, Rakesh Gupta of Sector 21, Panchkula, told the police that he was a businessman. On July 26, he looked up the dealerships of UltraTech Cement online.
On July 27, he received a WhatsApp message by the name of UltraTech Cement Private Limited regarding the same. He was asked to make full payment of ₹3.36 lakh to avail discountof 5%. He was sent an account number and was asked to transfer money. Therefore, on July 29 he made part payment of ₹1.9 lakh. After making the payment, he started getting repeated calls to make balance payment. Eventually, he got suspicious and informed the police.
A case under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (whoever cheats by personation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)was registered in cyber crime police station, Sector 12, Panchkula. On August 19, a case was registered on complaint of contractor with military engineering services who was duped of ₹2.17 lakh by cyber criminals in name of supplying cement at concessional rates.