Panchkula: Congress has always promoted corruption, says CM Dhami

Taking a dig at Haryana Congress candidates bidding for jobs, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was in Panchkula on Monday, said Congress has always promoted nepotism
Lashing out at Congress, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the party has always promoted corruption and nepotism. Dhami was in Panchkula on Monday and held a series of rallies to seek votes for BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta.
Taking a dig at Haryana Congress candidates bidding for jobs, Dhami said that this is what can be expected from the Congress.
“Congress itself means corruption. Their candidates have exposed their intentions by making open bids for jobs,” he added.