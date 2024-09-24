Panchkula: Congress has always promoted corruption, says CM Dhami

Lashing out at Congress, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the party has always promoted corruption and nepotism. Dhami was in Panchkula on Monday and held a series of rallies to seek votes for BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta. Uttarakhand chief minister and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami canvassing for party candidate Gian Chand Gupta in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)

Taking a dig at Haryana Congress candidates bidding for jobs, Dhami said that this is what can be expected from the Congress.

“Congress itself means corruption. Their candidates have exposed their intentions by making open bids for jobs,” he added.