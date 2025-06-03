Panchkula: Cops urge Char Dham pilgrims to book helicopter service via official portal to avoid fraud

Police have warned devotees heading to Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra to stay vigilant against a surge in cyber fraud, especially targeting online booking services. Inspector Manish Kumar, in-charge of the cyber police station, Panchkula, said that cybercriminals are setting up fake websites, deceptive links and fraudulent social media pages to trick pilgrims into booking services like helicopter rides and accommodations through unauthorised channels. The Uttarakhand Police have blocked many of these fraudulent sites. (HT File)

The most reported area of fraud has been the booking of helicopter services, with many devotees falling victim to enticing offers on these fake platforms.

Inspector Kumar advised pilgrims to strictly use only the official website (www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in) for booking helicopter rides. He cautioned against suspicious or unofficial websites, especially those offering deals that seem too good to be true.

In addition to verifying the authenticity of websites by checking for spelling errors, unusual characters or extra words in URLs, Kumar stressed the need for caution regarding “too cheap” rates, a common tactic used by fraudsters to lure victims.

The Uttarakhand Police have blocked many of these fraudulent sites and phone numbers.