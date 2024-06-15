 Panchkula: Courier man stabbed in argument over cash on delivery - Hindustan Times
Panchkula: Courier man stabbed in argument over cash on delivery

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 15, 2024 10:00 AM IST

The victim, Lalit Kumar, 33, of Manimajra, told Panchkula police that he was working with a courier company in Sector 14, Panchkula, for the past four years

A resident of Rampur Siyudi, Panchkula, was apprehended for stabbing a courier man in the stomach following an argument over cash on delivery on Thursday.

The accused was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station and apprehended. (Getty Images)
The accused was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station and apprehended.

The victim, Lalit Kumar, 33, of Manimajra, told police that he was working with a courier company in Sector 14, Panchkula, for the past four years.

He said on Thursday, he visited Rampur Siyudi village around 3 pm to deliver a parcel to one Sunil Kumar.

On answering the door, Sunil said he will make the payment of 2,500 only after checking the parcel. However, Lalit said, he told him to pay first, assuring to return the money if he did not approve of the parcel.

But Sunil tried to snatch the package while hurling abuses at him. When he objected, Sunil fetched a sharp weapon from inside and stabbed him in the stomach. As he collapsed on the ground, Sunil kicked him repeatedly, issuing threats to kill him, Lalit alleged.

After police were alerted, they rushed an injured Lalit to the civil hospital in Sector 6. The accused was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station and apprehended.

