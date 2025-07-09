Search
Panchkula cybercrime ASI caught accepting 1.15 lakh bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 10:06 AM IST

The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the cybercrime police station in Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, for allegedly accepting a bribe of 1.15 lakh.

ASI Jasbir Singh was caught red-handed and booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (HT File)

According to officials, ASI Jasbir Singh was caught red-handed and booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant, who runs a private sanitary trading business, had approached the ACB alleging that the ASI was demanding a bribe for closing a complaint against him. The complainant had mortgaged his gold with Muthoot Finance in February 2024 to take a loan. Later, to repay the loan, he approached the Cash Your Gold Company in Sector 20, Panchkula, which paid him 5.65 lakh via RTGS. The complainant was supposed to retrieve the gold from Muthoot Finance and deliver it to Cash your Gold Company.

However, the firm later lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police station in Gurugram, accusing him of not returning the gold or the money. As a result, the Gurugram police froze his bank account, along with those of his creditors.

This complaint was later transferred to Panchkula following which the ASI demanded a bribe for unfreezing his bank account. Initially, the ASI had allegedly demanded 2.5 lakh, but later agreed to accept 1.15 lakh after negotiations

Following this, the complainant approached the ACB, which caught ASI Jasbir Singh red-handed.

