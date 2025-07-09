Panchkula cybercrime ASI caught accepting 1.15 lakh bribe

The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the cybercrime police station in Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.15 lakh. ASI Jasbir Singh was caught red-handed and booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (HT File)

According to officials, ASI Jasbir Singh was caught red-handed and booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant, who runs a private sanitary trading business, had approached the ACB alleging that the ASI was demanding a bribe for closing a complaint against him. The complainant had mortgaged his gold with Muthoot Finance in February 2024 to take a loan. Later, to repay the loan, he approached the Cash Your Gold Company in Sector 20, Panchkula, which paid him ₹5.65 lakh via RTGS. The complainant was supposed to retrieve the gold from Muthoot Finance and deliver it to Cash your Gold Company.

However, the firm later lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police station in Gurugram, accusing him of not returning the gold or the money. As a result, the Gurugram police froze his bank account, along with those of his creditors.

This complaint was later transferred to Panchkula following which the ASI demanded a bribe for unfreezing his bank account. Initially, the ASI had allegedly demanded ₹2.5 lakh, but later agreed to accept ₹1.15 lakh after negotiations

Following this, the complainant approached the ACB, which caught ASI Jasbir Singh red-handed.