Panchkula DC asks officials to identify accident-prone areas
Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik on Monday directed the police department to prepare a list of accident-prone areas in the district in a bid to ensure adequate safety measures at these places.
Kaushik presided over the meeting of district road safety and safe school vahan policy committee and asked officials of various government departments including National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide road safety training to their respective officials and undertake a road safety audit.
The police department has been directed to issue challan to traffic violators and ensure that the same reaches the violator’s house in a timely manner. He said the vehicles impounded by RTA should be parked at the police station concerned and at the old workshop of Haryana roadways.
Kaushik also directed the traffic police deployment outside the government college in Kalka at the time students are dispersed to ensure that they do not face any difficulty in crossing the road.
MC officials, meanwhile, were asked to impound stray cattle and relocate them to bring down the accidents involving stray cattle in the district. He directed them that a monthly report on the same should be shared during the monthly meeting of the district road safety committee.
The secretary RTA has been directed to ensure display of the landline number on school buses in order to ensure that any violation by the driver can be reported to the RTA.
He also directed that a letter be issued to all the schools to park school buses on the school premises and ordered for awareness programs in schools to create awareness about road safety among school children.
Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week
The Punjab Police have arrested 676 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 559 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week. As many as 32 proclaimed offenders and absconders in the NDPS cases have also been arrested in the past week, IG, headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill added.
Mohali police conduct searches at railway station, markets
Police on Monday conducted searches at the railway station and various markets of Mohali with the help of dog squad and bomb disposal team. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal, who supervised the searches, said the exercise was aimed at instilling a sense of security among residents and restrict the movements of criminals.
Rape case: Former MLA Bains, 4 others surrender in Ludhiana court
Former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, along with Bains' brother and three others surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case. The others who have surrendered in the court are his alias Gogi, alias Pamma, his employee Pardeep Kumar, brother Paramjit Singh Bains, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur. His brother Karamjit Singh Bains and aide Sukhchain Singh were already arrested by the police.
Jalandhar: Cash, electronic appliances stolen from online firm’s warehouse
Cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh, CCTV DVR and electronic appliances were stolen from a warehouse of an online shopping company. A similar robbery happened in the same warehouse a month ago also. Warehouse manager Jaspreet Singh stated that he left the warehouse last night after locking it. When he reached the warehouse in the morning, the shutters and locks were broken.
Special Lok Adalat in Chandigarh for disposal of traffic challans on July 16
A special Lok Adalat for the disposal of nearly 7,400 traffic challans issued during the lockdown period in 2020 and 2021 will be organised at the District Court Complex, Sector 43, from 9.30 am onwards on July 16. During the lockdown period, 2,281 vehicles were impounded by the traffic police and notices regarding their auction were sent to the registered vehicle owners.
