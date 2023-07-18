Panchkula DC orders survey to identify land-slide prone areas in Morni

A day after the Morni to Panchkula road via Thapli collapsed again, the Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) on Monday ordered a survey to identify land-slide prone areas in Morni region with the help of geological experts. A day after the Morni to Panchkula road via Thapli collapsed again, the Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) on Monday ordered a survey to identify land-slide prone areas in Morni region. (Sant Arora/HT)

The administration had reopened the road only two days ago for light motor vehicles following repairs, before it crumbled again on Sunday amid heavy rain.

During a meeting with the heads of various departments to assess the relief and rehabilitation measures in response to the recent flood-like situation in the district, Panchkula DC Priyanka Soni said the survey’s aim should be to formulate appropriate safety measures for the well-being of the local population.

Soni also instructed officers to expedite the repair work and debris removal in the Morni and Pinjore areas.

She directed all departments to prepare a comprehensive report detailing the losses incurred due to incessant rains and submit it to their respective headquarters. The DC emphasised the need for evaluating and implementing remedial actions to prevent similar situations in future, especially during heavy rainfall.

She asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials of Shimla and Panchkula to promptly assess safety and risk audit reports of their infrastructure and complete necessary repair work as soon as possible.

Apart from this, the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) were told to organise camps in heavily affected villages to document damages, and gather applications for necessary relief and rehabilitation actions.

The divisional forest officer was instructed to clear the roads blocked by fallen trees as a matter of priority. The officials of the irrigation department were tasked with safeguarding the riverbed in Burj Kotia and other locations to prevent soil erosion.

Regarding potable water supply, officials of the public health engineering department and health department were instructed to conduct random water sampling to avoid any water-borne diseases.

The Panchkula and Kalka civic bodies were directed to assess damage to their roads and repair potholes by next week. Additionally, the agriculture department was asked to evaluate the extent of crop loss and submit a comprehensive report.

