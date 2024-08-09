Panchkula DC pulls up engineers for poor handling of power complaints

Taking strict note of poor response to complaints pertaining to the electricity department, the Panchkula deputy commissioner has directed all executive engineers from the department to remain present at the daily Samadhan Camp from August 9. Prithvi Singh, a resident of Joli village, told Panchkula deputy commissioner Dr Yash Garg that he had applied for an electricity connection for his field in 2013, but it was still pending. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Dr Yash Garg said residents had been continuously raising complaints regarding the electricity department and despite directions, these were not being resolved. “Thus, all executive engineers will remain present at the Samadhan Camp from August 9 so that accountability can be fixed if the complaints are not resolved,” he added.

Prithvi Singh, a resident of Joli village, told Garg that he had applied for an electricity connection for his field in 2013, but it was still pending. He requested to get the connection released. In another case, the Dudhgarh gram panchayat complained that their demand for installing electricity poles and wires in Harijan Basti were unaddressed for the last three years. In another case, the Bhoj Palasara gram panchayat told the DC that 12 houses in the village were getting power supply at very low voltage. He demanded to install a new transformer in the village.

PWD dept told to open road

Villagers of Sultanpur gram panchayat complained that some people had illegally occupied the Bodi link road from Gadhi Kotaha village by putting sacks of soil, blocking the route and access to Bodi temple. The DC instructed the public works department (PWD) to investigate the matter and open the road on Thursday itself.

The Dharla gram panchayat complained that many years ago, a 2.5-km road was constructed in their village, but there was also a need to install a bridge and retaining wall on that road, which had not been done till date. During monsoon, the villagers have to wade through the water as there was no other stretch to reach the village.

On this, Garg instructed the forest department officials to construct a bridge and retaining wall on the road.

Similarly, the Thane Ki Sair gram panchayat complained that two villages under the panchayat were connected with only an unpaved road, even though a metalled road was approved and documents had also been submitted to the Mandi Board. Thus, the DC instructed the District Council CEO to investigate the matter and get the road constructed.

The Panchkula administration organises Samadhan Camp in the auditorium of the Mini-Secretariat on all working days from 9 am to 11 am. Garg appealed to residents to visit the camp with their concerns for quick resolution.