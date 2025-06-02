Panchkula: Domestic help spikes woman’s tea to burgle her house

Police have launched a manhunt for a domestic help who allegedly burgled her employer’s house in Panchkula’s Sector 25 after spiking her tea with an intoxicant. The woman’s father said miscellaneous items worth around ₹ 18,000 were stolen, though exact details of the missing items were still being ascertained. (HT)

Pramod Walia, a resident of Sector 21, filed a police complaint on behalf of his daughter Anupam Kapoor, who was hospitalised after being sedated.

According to Walia, around 8 am on Saturday, his wife received a distressed call from their daughter, who lives in Sector 25.

Anupam alerted them that she had sought tea from her domestic help and began feeling unwell after consuming it. Suspecting her maid of mixing something in her drink, she urged her parents to come over.

Upon reaching their daughter’s house, Walia and his wife found the doors open and the house ransacked. Their daughter was lying unconscious on the bed. Taking help from neighbours, they rushed her to a local hospital.

Returning to the house, Walia discovered that the doors of both almirahs in the store room were open and their contents scattered. He promptly contacted police, sharing CCTV footage of the domestic help and two unidentified boys aiding her.

Walia said miscellaneous items worth around ₹18,000 were stolen, though exact details of the missing items were still being ascertained.

The Chandimandir police station registered a case under Sections 123, 3 (5) and 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations are ongoing.

Jewellery worth ₹3 lakh stolen from Pinjore house

In another case of home theft, burglars made off with gold and silver jewellery worth ₹3 lakh from a house in DLF Valley, Pinjore, on the intervening night between Friday and Saturday.

Home owner Jagdish Singh Minhas reported to the police that after waking up at 7 am on Saturday, he discovered his almirahs open and belongings in disarray. The doors of his kitchen and bedroom were open from the outside, and the barbed wire around his property had been cut.

Upon inspecting outside, he learnt that similar thefts/attempts had occurred at his neighbours’ residences as well.

Pinjore police registered a case under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the BNS. They are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace and arrest the thieves.