 Panchkula: Fatehgarh Sahib man held in snatching case - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Fatehgarh Sahib man held in snatching case

Panchkula: Fatehgarh Sahib man held in snatching case

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 09, 2024 06:11 AM IST

In his complaint, Aas Kumar, 38, from Agra told the Panchkula police that he works as a truck driver. He said he was on his way to Nalagarh from Noida for delivery; on December 20, at around 8.30 pm, he reached near Sector 12, Panchkula

Police have arrested a Fatehgarh Sahib resident for his alleged involvement in robbing a truck driver of cash and a mobile phone in December last year.

The accused has been identified as Anmol, alias Moli. (iStock)
The accused has been identified as Anmol, alias Moli. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Anmol, alias Moli.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In his complaint, Aas Kumar, 38, from Agra had told the police that he works as a truck driver. He said he was on his way to Nalagarh from Noida for delivery. On December 20, around 8.30 pm, he reached near Sector 12, Panchkula. He saw two men there and stopped to ask for directions. When he came out of the truck, the duo snatched 5,000 and his mobile phone and fled.

A case under Section 397A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 5 police station back then.

The accused was arrested by the Sector 19 crime branch. He was produced before court and sent to three-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On