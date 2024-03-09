Panchkula: Fatehgarh Sahib man held in snatching case

Police have arrested a Fatehgarh Sahib resident for his alleged involvement in robbing a truck driver of cash and a mobile phone in December last year. The accused has been identified as Anmol, alias Moli. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Anmol, alias Moli.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In his complaint, Aas Kumar, 38, from Agra had told the police that he works as a truck driver. He said he was on his way to Nalagarh from Noida for delivery. On December 20, around 8.30 pm, he reached near Sector 12, Panchkula. He saw two men there and stopped to ask for directions. When he came out of the truck, the duo snatched ₹5,000 and his mobile phone and fled.

A case under Section 397A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 5 police station back then.

The accused was arrested by the Sector 19 crime branch. He was produced before court and sent to three-day police remand.