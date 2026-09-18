Panchkula: Government plans adventure park at Tikkar Taal, eyes tourism boost

The Haryana tourism corporation is gearing up to revolutionise the state’s tourism landscape by developing a world-class adventure park at Tikkar Taal in Morni Hills. Visualised under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme, the project aims to foster sustainable and responsible tourism through a dedicated destination- and tourist-centric approach. The construction of organised parking, ticketing kiosks, food courts, toilet blocks, and support structures near the camping zone will be done. (HT File)

With technical bids slated to open in the second week of October, the project carries an estimated layout cost of ₹21 crore across a sprawling 14-acre area (8.8 acres at Tikkar Taal and 5.6 acres at the adventure park). Once allotted, the chosen agency will complete construction within a year and shoulder the responsibility for operations, maintenance, and management for an ensuing period of five years.

Tikkar Taal revitalisation

Extensive renovation of residential, restaurant, and service blocks featuring structural repairs, modern waterproofing and acoustic insulation.

The construction of organised parking, ticketing kiosks, food courts, toilet blocks, and support structures near the camping zone will be done.

Scenic upgrades like extension of the existing viewing deck with a safety-certified glass walk, alongside natural watercourse channelisation and embankment protection to ensure site stability will also be taken up.

Adventure park expansion

The adventure park will introduce an entrance gate, reception, open-air theatre, souvenir shops, mobile toilets, Swiss tents, and high-attraction formats like a Haunted House and Maze. Installation of a towering 100-foot viewing tower, zip lines, artificial wall climbing, and rope courses backed by robust surveillance and IT networks will be done.

Revenue generation streams

The financial framework relies on a multifaceted revenue model spanning ticketing, rentals, events, parking, adventure sports, immersive galleries, retail, food outlets, brand sponsorships, and advertisements.

Addressing challenges

Current data highlights a heavy reliance on private transport (71% cars, 12% two-wheelers, 5% autos, and only 12% buses). With existing parking capped at 20 cars, peak days experience a surge, causing severe pedestrian-vehicular conflict at the entry point. To resolve this, the blueprint proposes phased deployment of e-buses under central-state convergence schemes alongside streamlined traffic segregation.

The site previously suffered from declining footfall due to poor maintenance, non-functional water features, inadequate waste management, and limited basic utilities. The new intervention targets these constraints head-on through comprehensive landscaping, eco-restoration, and upgraded power and water supply grids.

To align with eco-tourism guidelines, the hub will feature ecological interpretation centers, guided nature walks, and digital resource boards educating visitors on biodiversity and water conservation. For safety, a robust setup comprising baggage scanning systems, public announcement emergency broadcasts, and 24/7 CCTV surveillance will be deployed.

The site is located 40 km from Panchkula city, 44 km from Chandigarh railway station, and 55 km from Mohali airport.