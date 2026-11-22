Days after a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent was caught red-handed accepting ₹10 lakh bribe in lieu of extending undue favours in GST proceedings against a private firm, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered cash, foreign currency, gold and silver worth approximately ₹2 crore during searches at his residence. Cash seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during searches at the residential premises of an arrested Panchkula-based Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent in a bribery case. (CBI) more

The recovery was made during searches on Friday, a day after the arrest of Lovekush Kumar, a CGST superintendent posted in Sector 25, Panchkula. The CBI recovered Indian currency worth ₹24 lakh and foreign currency equivalent to approximately ₹16 lakh. Gold jewellery and bullion, along with silver, collectively valued at nearly ₹1.5 crore, were also seized.

Documents relating to six bank accounts, investment portfolios, a life insurance policy, multiple immovable properties, a vehicle and other financial transactions of the accused and his family members were also seized. The CBI said the documents are being examined to ascertain the accused and his family’s assets.