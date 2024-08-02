Panchkula: Gram panchayats, villagers list out problems at Samdhan Camp

Evoking a good response from villagers in different parts of Panchkula, Samadhan Camp on Thursday saw a number of residents and panchayat representatives arriving for on-the-spot redressal of various civic issues. The Panchkula administration organises Samadhan Camp in the auditorium of the Mini-Secretariat on all working days from 9 am to 11 am. (HT Photo)

Taking into consideration the hardships faced by the children of Thapli village in Morni block of the district due to lack of bus service, deputy commissioner (DC) Yash Garg directed Haryana Roadways to start bus service for school children.

Listing out other issues of the village during the camp, sarpanch Sunil Kumar pointed out that high tension electricity wires are passing over the houses in the village, which should be removed before an untoward incident takes place.

He urged the administration to lay plastic pipes on the bridge of the river in the village so that the problem of drinking water can be solved.

Kalka’s Ward No 13 councillor Gurmukh Singh, in his complaint, said high voltage wires are hanging low on Damdama road in Kalka and pointed out that electricity supply remains cut off for several days even after a slight dust storm hits. The DC directed the electricity department to make proper arrangements for hanging wires in Damdama village.

Gupta directed Kalka SDM to visit Khokhra village in Kalka sub-division and check the place for polling station as per rules. The villagers, in their complaint, told that earlier a polling booth used to be there but now it has been moved to Navan Nagar village and it will be difficult for them to go there and cast their votes. Acting on the complaint of a resident of Lower Chowki in Pinjore, the DC directed the roadways to get bus stops made at Lower Chowki. Banarasi Das told the DC that bus drivers do not take a halt here, saying that there is no stoppage.

During the camp, Khol Mola village gram panchayat demanded a survey under Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Yojana. The villagers pointed out that survey of only two-three families has been done under the scheme, while most of the villagers have not been covered yet. The villagers also urged the DC to get a retaining wall constructed so that the residents do not face any problem during rains. Gupta directed the additional deputy commissioner to investigate the problems of the panchayat.

