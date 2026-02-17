Panchkula: Man gets 20-year jail in rape case

A fast-track special POCSO court in Panchkula has sentenced a 20-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old in 2021, when he was a juvenile (child in conflict with law). The case was registered on the complaint of the father of the 16-year-old victim, a Class 10 student. (HT FIle)

The convict, a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Panchkula at the time of the offence. The case was registered in December 2021 under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl) and 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court convicted him under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act on Monday. He was awarded the maximum punishment of 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Additionally, he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment with a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 363 IPC and five years’ imprisonment with a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 366 IPC.

The case was registered on the complaint of the father of the 16-year-old victim, a Class 10 student. The complainant, a mason by profession, alleged that his daughter was kidnapped by the accused, who worked at a salon where the girl used to go to learn beauty parlour work. The victim was recovered from Delhi within 12 days of the incident, and the accused was arrested. Her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, and a medical examination was conducted. The guilt of the accused was proven based on the testimonies and evidence placed on record.