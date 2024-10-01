Menu Explore
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
Panchkula: Man gets 8 year jail for murder

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 01, 2024 09:42 AM IST

The case dates back to April 17, 2019, when Ram Lal, a resident of Islam Nagar, filed a complaint at Pinjore police station

A local court in Panchkula sentenced a Pinjore man to eight years in prison and imposed a fine of 50,000 in a murder case. The judgment was delivered by additional sessions judge Praveen Kumar Lal.

A local court in Panchkula sentenced a Pinjore man to eight years in prison and imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in a murder case. (HT Photo)
A local court in Panchkula sentenced a Pinjore man to eight years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 in a murder case. (HT Photo)

The case dates back to April 17, 2019, when Ram Lal, a resident of Islam Nagar, filed a complaint at Pinjore police station. Lal, who works as a driver, reported that his wife was assaulted by his brother. The incident occurred on April 12, 2019, when his younger brother, Ajay alias Rinku, got into a fight with his wife and struck her on the head with a stick, causing her to lose consciousness.

She was initially admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 6 and later referred to PGIMER for further treatment. She underwent surgery for her head injury on April 14, 2019, but passed away a few days later.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After the victim’s death, the charges were upgraded to Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder), 506, 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), and 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC.

