Panchkula: No Bishnoi link to kabaddi player’s murder, say police

There has been no Bishnoi link in the murder of 21-year-old kabaddi player Sonu Nolta, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amit Dahiya said on Monday. Only one of the four accused have been arrested so far.

A day after murdering Nolta outside the mall at Amravati Enclave (Pinjore) on June 5, prime accused Piyush Piplani had reportedly created a fake Facebook account using the name of Arju Bishnoi (misspelling Arzoo Bishnoi who is believed to have links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) to post a video claiming responsibility for the murder with Arju Bishnoi’s help, the DCP said. He even mentioned Berlin (Germany) as his location to mislead the police. He used that Facebook account only for a day, the police said.

According to the police, Piplani’s motive was to gain popularity by falsely associating himself with notorious gangsters, like Anmol Bishnoi and Arzoo Bishnoi. In the video, Piplani had claimed that Nolta had been supporting gangster Bhuppi Rana and his associates.

According to the police, had such gangs been genuinely involved, they would have claimed the murder responsibility directly.

Further investigation revealed that Piplani had three mobile phones at the time of committing the crime. While fleeing in a car, he threw two phones away, keeping only one to record the video. He had purchased two new SIM cards days before the crime.

Four persons were present in the car at the crime scene, out of whom only one — Sameer Khan — has been arrested while the rest are at large.

The police also said that during their escape, a bullet accidentally fired from the pistol of the fourth person in the car struck Piplani’s hand. Piplani, who was driving the car, didn’t seek treatment and wrapped his wound with a handkerchief. Bloodstains were later found on both the front and back seats of the vehicle that was found abandoned at the PGI.

From PGI, Piplani and Ankush took an auto to the ISBT-43 while Sameer Khan and the fourth person were captured on CCTV cameras heading towards the Chandigarh railway station. Police confirmed that barring Sameer, all were carrying weapons.

Police investigations further revealed that Sameer Khan knew Sonu Nolta. Just to confirm Sonu’s presence in his car, Khan reportedly stepped out and greeted him, signaling Piplani who then opened fire, killing Sonu and injuring his cousin Nitin alias Prince (20) with a bullet wound to his thigh.

DCP Amit Dahiya further said the delay in apprehending the remaining accused was due to non-usage of mobile or social media by them. Police teams are actively searching hotels, guest houses and drug de-addiction centres as Piplani is said to be an addict. His old associates are also being questioned.

The fourth accused remains unidentified but is described as a fluent in Punjabi. His picture has been circulated to police stations across Punjab. Police teams have already been dispatched to various locations in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to trace the culprits.