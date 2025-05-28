Search Search
Panchkula: Patwari caught taking 20k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 28, 2025 09:38 AM IST

The file for this enhanced compensation had been pending with Rakesh Kumar. When the complainant met him, Rakesh Kumar allegedly demanded ₹25,000 from each of the five owners as bribe to process the file. The bribe amount was eventually negotiated down to ₹20,000.

The anti-corruption bureau arrested a patwari, Rakesh Kumar, red-handed while reportedly accepting a bribe of 20,000 outside the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) office in Sector-6 on Tuesday evening.

ACB inspector Virender Kumar and his team laid a trap after receiving a complaint from Virender, a resident of Saketri, Panchkula, who mentioned that a piece of land registered in his and his four brothers’ names in Saketri had been acquired by the HSVP in 2003. Dissatisfied with the initial compensation, they moved the high court which directed the respondents to enhance the amount.

HSVP estate officer Manav Malik clarified that Rakesh Kumar was a contractual worker engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam Limited and had been deputed to the survey branch of the HSVP, Panchkula, to assist with revenue-related matters. Malik said the department would conduct an internal review.

The accused will be produced in a local court on Wednesday. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Patwari caught taking 20k bribe
