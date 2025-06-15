Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
Panchkula: Pinjore police bust cutch tree theft ring

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 15, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Based on a tip-off received on June 13, the forest department staff from Kalka and Pinjore were alerted to a team of individuals arriving from Yamunanagar in two cars to illegally fell trees

Pinjore police have registered a case against twelve individuals under the Indian Forest Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) concerning the theft of cutch trees from the Dhamala beat reserved forest area. The estimated loss from the incident stands at 2.46 lakh.

A dozen felled Cutch trees and six trunks loaded in the Scorpio of the accused individuals were discovered. (HT Photo)
Based on a tip-off received on June 13, the forest department staff from Kalka and Pinjore were alerted to a team of individuals arriving from Yamunanagar in two cars to illegally fell trees. A Scorpio car linked to the crime was later found near the Pinjore-Nalagarh road. Its driver, Rajesh Kumar from Yamunanagar, was apprehended around 12.30 am.

Interrogation of Rajesh led to the discovery of about a dozen felled Cutch trees and six trunks loaded in the Scorpio. While the other accused fled, their identities were revealed through Rajesh’s disclosure. Authorities suspect their involvement in a similar theft that occurred on April 29, noting that many of the booked individuals have prior cases of illegal tree felling with Himachal Pradesh and Kalka police.

Sunday, June 15, 2025
