Panchkula police bust gambling den, five arrested in Saketri raid

The district police have arrested five individuals involved in illegal gambling activities from the Saketri area. On Tuesday night, police had received a tip-off that gambling was being operated through colourful charts and lottery slips in the slums of Manav Colony, Saketri. During the raid, police arrested four accused on the spot, while the main accused was apprehended on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

The police team acted promptly and raided the slums in Manav Colony. During the raid, police arrested four accused on the spot, while the main accused was apprehended on Wednesday. Police recovered cash, a plastic chart with 12 symbols, and blue and purple lottery slips. Two wireless sets with a range of up to 500 metres were also found. These accused individuals would station a team member with a wireless set to alert them if the police approached, police said. This is why the police chose an alternative route instead of the main road to apprehend the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dinesh (resident of Budaun, UP); Vijay Singh (resident of Gumthal, Sambhal, UP); Ram Kishan (resident of Faridpur, UP); Atmaram (resident of village Saketri); and the main accused, Rajesh (resident of Panditon Wala Mohalla, Saketri). All accused were currently residing in Manav Colony, Saketri.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had gathered at the location to play and operate gambling. The main accused enticed people to bet on various symbols – such as sun, lamp, pigeon, bucket – and facilitated gambling by luring them with the promise of returning up to ten times the bet amount, based on the symbol drawn from the lottery chart.

Police have registered a case against all accused under Section 13 of the Gambling Act at Mansa Devi Police Station, and further legal action is underway.