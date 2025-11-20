Panchkula police nab habitual snatcher from hiding in Moga

A team of the Panchkula Police’s detective staff nabbed a habitual offender, facing at least 10 snatching cases, from his hiding in Moga on Tuesday. Police have recovered ₹ 1.6 lakh cash from the accused, which had been allegedly obtained by selling the stolen gold ornaments. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Abhishek Ojha, a native of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, had earlier been arrested by the Chandigarh Police on August 1. In Panchkula, where he resided, the accused is said to have been involved in multiple snatchings reported in the months of March and April.

As per the police, the accused is a Science graduate and was employed with a private firm in Mohali when he carried out the crimes. He was also a drug addict, police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, crime) Arvind Kamboj said the accused, a lone wolf, primarily targeted women walking on sector roads. He used to park his two-wheeler at a distance before carrying out the crimes. To evade arrest, he would also keep changing cities frequently. In Chandigarh, he is accused of executing at least five snatchings. Besides this, he also faces an Arms Act case.

Police have recovered ₹1.6 lakh cash from the accused, which had been allegedly obtained by selling the stolen gold ornaments. The accused was presented in court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.