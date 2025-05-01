Menu Explore
Panchkula prepares for monsoon with 1.34-crore infra overhaul

ByBrijender Gaur, Panhkula
May 01, 2025 08:58 AM IST

As part of the comprehensive plan, Bandicoot robots will be purchased for efficient cleaning of sewer manholes

To tackle the looming threat of waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season, the municipal corporation (MC) and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have jointly launched a major infrastructure initiative in Panchkula. The project, valued at 1.34 crore, will focus on construction, cleaning and maintenance of road gullies, manholes and other vital infrastructure to ensure smooth drainage during heavy rains.

The project, valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.34 crore, will focus on construction, cleaning and maintenance of road gullies, manholes and other vital infrastructure to ensure smooth drainage during heavy rains. (HT File)
The project, valued at 1.34 crore, will focus on construction, cleaning and maintenance of road gullies, manholes and other vital infrastructure to ensure smooth drainage during heavy rains. (HT File)

The tenders for these works were issued in April, with the bidding process set to open in the first week of May.

As part of the comprehensive plan, the HSVP has announced acquisition of two advanced Bandicoot robots. These specialised machines will be used for cleaning of sewer manholes, increasing efficiency.

The tendered projects cover multiple sectors.

In Sector 28 and 27, projects costing 1.69 lakh each will involve the construction of manholes, road gullies and laying of sewerage pipelines. A larger project in Sector 31, worth 21.89 lakh, will include road construction, stormwater drainage installation and laying of ductile iron pipelines. Additionally, a 30.43 lakh tender will focus on cleaning of sewer manholes across Sectors 1 to 21 and the Industrial Area Phases I and II, alongside the procurement of Bandicoot robots. Furthermore, a tender of 37.17 lakh will focus on repair, maintenance and cleaning of road gullies, manholes, and laying of stormwater lines in various wards.

MC commissioner Aparajita said that they have issued tenders timely to ensure preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season. The MC commissioner further said that she was holding meetings with officers from the engineering department to oversee these efforts, adding that a few more tenders would be floated soon.

“A key focus of our strategy is to maintain the proper level of roads to facilitate the natural flow of rainwater and prevent water accumulation,” Aparajita said. “I personally conduct inspections of the contractual works during my field visits to ensure quality and timely completion.”

