Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Water tariff hike: Panchkula residents hail waiver of 4-year arrears

Water tariff hike: Panchkula residents hail waiver of 4-year arrears

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 28, 2023 01:59 AM IST

In 2018, HSVP had issued a notification for a 5% hike in water tariff every financial year but it was not implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic

In a huge relief for Panchkula residents, the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has waived the four-year arrears levied in view of a water tariff hike in 2018.

HSVP executive engineer NK Payal said in case of residents who had already paid their bills, the waived arrears will be adjusted in subsequent bills. (HT Photo)
HSVP executive engineer NK Payal said in case of residents who had already paid their bills, the waived arrears will be adjusted in subsequent bills. (HT Photo)

In 2018, HSVP had issued a notification for a 5% hike in water tariff every financial year. However, it was not implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But recently, residents were handed bills for the last four years, with the annual hike of 5% imposed retrospectively, along with arrears.

Following objections by Resident Welfare Associations, Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta had written to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, urging him to forgo the arrears, following which HSVP waived them.

Hailing the roll back, House Owners’ Welfare association (HOWA), Sector 10, chairman Bharat Hiteshi said, “This will bring much-needed respite to residents. HSVP has also extended the last date for payment of water bills by one week.”

SK Nayar, president of Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), said, “Residents have been saved from the burden of unfair, unjust, exorbitant and arbitrary hike.”

He added that the HSVP should work on ensuring water supply at full pressure: “How is a 5% hike every year justified when the water supply is erratic and at low pressure on most days?”

HSVP executive engineer NK Payal said in case of residents who had already paid their bills, the waived arrears will be adjusted in subsequent bills.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out