Water tariff hike: Panchkula residents hail waiver of 4-year arrears

In a huge relief for Panchkula residents, the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has waived the four-year arrears levied in view of a water tariff hike in 2018.

In 2018, HSVP had issued a notification for a 5% hike in water tariff every financial year. However, it was not implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But recently, residents were handed bills for the last four years, with the annual hike of 5% imposed retrospectively, along with arrears.

Following objections by Resident Welfare Associations, Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta had written to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, urging him to forgo the arrears, following which HSVP waived them.

Hailing the roll back, House Owners’ Welfare association (HOWA), Sector 10, chairman Bharat Hiteshi said, “This will bring much-needed respite to residents. HSVP has also extended the last date for payment of water bills by one week.”

SK Nayar, president of Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), said, “Residents have been saved from the burden of unfair, unjust, exorbitant and arbitrary hike.”

He added that the HSVP should work on ensuring water supply at full pressure: “How is a 5% hike every year justified when the water supply is erratic and at low pressure on most days?”

