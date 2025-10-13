Panchkula: Retired sub-tehsildar booked for graft six years later

The Panchkula anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has booked a retired sub-tehsildar of Barwala for allegedly accepting ₹1,000 bribe six years ago. The accused, identified as Ishwar Singh, has been booked under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Getty Images)

Complainant Ajmer Singh, a resident of Fatehabad and once a reader to the sub-tehsildar, had submitted a complaint in May this year, informing police authorities that he had first reported the case six years ago. He stated that despite providing a video recording of the official accepting the bribe, no action was taken. Upon scrutinising the video footage, the ACB found prima-facie evidence and registered a criminal case. In the audio and video recording of January 8, 2020, the then sub-tehsildar Ishwar Singh was purportedly discussing a registry matter with an agent, Jagtar Singh, who was then seen handing over ₹1,000 to the accused for the work.