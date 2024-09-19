Panchkula sees four fold surge in debut voters since 2019

For many people, the act of voting is a way of self-expression. With the upcoming assembly election in Haryana, a new wave of first time voters is ready to make their voices heard. As per district election office’s list, there are a total 4.38 lakh voters in the district, including 2.29 lakh male voters, 2.08 lakh female voters and 23 third gender voters. (HT file photo)

There are 10,784 debutant voters in Panchkula district, having two assembly constituencies, Panchkula and Kalka, which will go polling on October 5.

The number of voters in the age group of 18 to 19 has increased more than four times since the last election in 2019, going up from 2,531 to 10,784 . Out of the total number, Kalka has 5,131 first time voters while 5,653 voters in Panchkula are set to make their debut.

As per district election office’s list, there are a total 4.38 lakh voters in the district, including 2.29 lakh male voters, 2.08 lakh female voters and 23 third gender voters.

Kalka assembly constituency has total 2.02 lakh voters, including 1.05 lakh male voters, 96,756 female voters and 15 third gender voters. While Panchkula constituency has a 2.36 lakh voters, including 1.24 lakh male, 1.12 lakh female and 8 third gender voters.

The district has 2,472 divyang voters, out of which 1,218 voters are from Kalka and the remaining 1,254 are from Panchkula. As many as 145 of the total 303 blind voters of the district are from Kalka, while 158 are from Panchkula.

Deputy commissioner (DC) cum district election officer (DEO), Yash Garg has appealed residents to come out and vote in large numbers on October 5. He said polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

District has 1 lakh voters aged 30-39

Panchkula has 1 lakh voters in the age group of 30-39 years, out of which 48,696 are in Kalka and 52,233 in Panchkula.

The district has total of 79,698 voters in the age group of 20 to 29, out of which 39,944 are in Kalka and 39,754 in Panchkula. Similarly, out of the total of 90,801 voters in the age group of 40 to 49, 40,905 are from Kalka and 49,896 from Panchkula.

The DC informed that there are a total of 69,459 voters in the age group of 50 to 59, out of which 31,008 are in Kalka and 38,451 in Panchkula. Likewise, there are a total of 48,901 voters in the age group of 60-69, out of which 21,548 are in Kalka and 27,353 are in Panchkula. Lastly, out of the total 26,212 voters in the age group of 70-79, 10,395 are in Kalka and 15,817 are in Panchkula.

166 voters aged above 100

As per officials, the district has 166 voters in the age group of more than 100 years, out of which 84 voters are in Kalka assembly and 82 are in Panchkula assembly.

Officials said there are 5,556 voters in the age group of more than 85 years in the district, out of which Kalka has 2,303 voters and Panchkula has 3,253. Out of the total 11,461 voters aged above 80 years, 4,425 are in Kalka and 7,036 are in Panchkula.