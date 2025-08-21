Panchkula: Three duped of 14 lakh in immigration fraud case

The Chandimandir police have booked two persons from Punjab for allegedly cheating three residents of Barwala of ₹14 lakh by promising to send their children abroad. The accused have been identified as Sagar Singh from Amritsar and Gurpret Singh from Gurdaspur. An FIR was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, along with Section 24 of the Immigration Act. (HT photo for representation)

The case stems from a complaint filed by Muskan Khan of Nagal village, Barwala, on June 2, 2025, in which she accused both Sagar and Gurpreet of the fraud. Police said that other two victims Gurmeet Singh and Sanjeev Singh are also from Barwala.

In their complaint, the victims alleged that the accused promised them to send their children to Italy for ₹14 lakh. The victims then transferred the required documents and the amount to the accused bank accounts. The victims alleged that the accused assured them the process would be completed within 15 to 20 days.

However, in January 2024, the accused requested more time, claiming the documents had been forwarded and continued to delay the matter. In February, 2024, when the complainants demanded their money back, the accused failed to return it and switched off their phones.

When the victims went to Sagar’s residence, he allegedly threatened them. Following this, an FIR was registered on Tuesday under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, along with Section 24 of the Immigration Act. The police are currently investigating the matter.