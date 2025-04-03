Panchkula: Tribunal awards 49.98 lakh to family of deceased ex-serviceman

The motor accident claims tribunal has awarded ₹ 49.98 lakh in compensation to the family of Jaimal Singh, a 37-year-old ex-serviceman, who died in a road accident six years ago. Singh, employed as a security guard earning ₹ 40,000 per month, was fatally injured when his motorcycle was struck by a car on December 12, 2018. The tribunal ruled in favor of the claimants, awarding ₹ 49.98 lakh with 9% annual interest from the claim petition date until realisation. (HT Photo for representation)

Amandeep Kaur, Singh’s wife, along with their two daughters (aged 13 and 9) and his late mother, Balbir Kaur, all residents of Dhakoli (Zirakpur), filed the claim petition in January 2019. The respondents included the car driver, Vijay Singh from Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, the car owner, Vijay Kumar from Shimla, and insurer SBI General Insurance Company.

The accident occurred at around 12:30 am when the deceased reached near City Palace and was on the bridge of the railway crossing. The driver of the Honda car came in a rash and negligent manner and struck his car against the motorcycle of the deceased, as per the claimants. Singh was traveling from Zirakpur to Panchkula. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. An FIR was registered at Dhakoli police station.

The car driver and owner denied the allegations, claiming the accident never happened and that they were falsely implicated. The insurance company echoed the claim, stating the case was fabricated to obtain compensation.

Car driver did not depose

Eyewitness, Mukhtiar Singh, corroborated the claimants’ account. The court held that the respondents did not adduce any oral evidence to rebut the evidence adduced by the claimants in support of their case. Even respondent Vijay Singh (driver), who was the best witness to depose about the accident, did not step into the witness box to contradict the statement made by eyewitness Mukhtiar Singh, the tribunal said.

The tribunal ruled in favor of the claimants, awarding ₹ 49.98 lakh with 9% annual interest from the claim petition date until realisation. The car driver, owner, and insurer were held jointly and severally liable for the compensation.