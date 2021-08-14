Panchkula: Two women among nine held for attack on cops

Nine people from two families of Rajiv Colony have been arrested for injuring at least nine police officers by pelting stones at them in the wee hours of Thursday.

Four others have been booked and are on the run. More names are likely to be added to the FIR, police said.

Those who have been booked are Sumer, Radha, Usha, Kulwinder, Sanjay, Sagar, Meeto, Savita, Sunita, Khushi, Sahil, Sunder and Vicky. The families are from Karnal and Sonepat and had moved to Panchkula around five years ago.

Police stated in the FIR that around 3am, they received information about a clash between the two families. When they reached the spot, they found them pelting stones at each other.

Then, they started pelting stones at the police, injuring nine of them. One of them had to be admitted to a hospital, but was discharged today. As per police, the accused also attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and sticks.

Police had to fire rounds in the air. In the meantime, other residents gathered there and surrounded the house. They also carried out a flag march through Rajiv Colony to mark their presence and to maintain of law-and-order situation in the area.

At around 7pm, both families got a complaint registered against each other, wherein they each other of pelting stones.

Inspector Rajiv Miglani, SHO of Sector 14 police station, said: “There are eight to ten more people involved and their names will be added later in the investigation.” Those arrested have been sent to judicial custody.

The case was registered under section 186 (whoever voluntary obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his or her duty) of the Indian Penal Code.