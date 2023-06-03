Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Immigration consultant booked for duping youth of 7.5 lakh

Panchkula: Immigration consultant booked for duping youth of 7.5 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 03, 2023 02:52 AM IST

The youth’s father, Dilip Kumar, who owns an electrical shop in Barwala, Panchkula, told the police that he had come in contact with the immigration consultant in May 2022

Panchkula police have booked the accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station. (iStock)

Police have booked a Panchkula-based immigration consultant for duping a Karnal youth of 7.5 lakh after he was deported from Turkey on the way to the US.

The accused, Harpreet Singh, runs an immigration consultancy firm in Phase 2, Industrial Area, Panchkula.

The youth’s father, Dilip Kumar, who owns an electrical shop in Barwala, Panchkula, told the police that he had come in contact with Singh in May 2022.

He had consulted Singh to send his son Ashish Rana to the US and the deal was struck for 35 lakh.

Kumar submitted that his son boarded a flight to Turkey on September 17, 2022, and took along US dollars 5,000 to be paid to Singh’s contact there following his instructions that the man would help him travel further.

But his son was deported from the airport in Turkey on September 18, after which Singh promised to return the money, but he had yet to pay them back.

On the father’s complaint, police have booked Singh under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

police deportation
