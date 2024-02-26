Panchkula: Tenant reports break-in at landlord’s house, ends up getting thrashed

Alerting the police about a break-in at his landlord’s house boomeranged for a tenant after the intruders returned to beat him up. Panchkula police are yet to arrest the accused. (HT)

As per police, the victim, Prithvi Raj, 29, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, saw that the lock of his landlord’s gate was broken while he was away on February 21.

Upon checking the CCTV footage, Raj identified that two men from their neighbourhood, Jitendra Singh and Ashok Kumar, broke the lock to enter his landlord’s house and even stole a CCTV camera.

After Raj alerted his landlord, the latter informed the police, who took Raj to the Mansa Devi Complex police station on February 23.

Later around 2.30 pm, after Raj returned home, Singh arrived there with three accomplices. Threatening him to take back the complaint, they attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and even broke his mobile phone, Raj alleged. He was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6 for treatment.

On his complaint, police booked the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Police Code. The accused are yet to be arrested.