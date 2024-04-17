 Panchkula: Three held for duping retd Colonel of ₹2 crore - Hindustan Times
Panchkula: Three held for duping retd Colonel of 2 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 17, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Those arrested have been identified as Sanjeev Shukla of Samaria village in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh; Ankit Bunkar of Sidhvi, Madhya Pradesh; and Sumit Mishra of Jyoti Kiran Society in Noida.

Police have arrested three men who duped a retired Colonel of 2.28 crore after luring him with high stock returns.

The victim, Col Tejinder Singh (retd), 72, lives in Sector 27, Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim, Col Tejinder Singh (retd), 72, lives in Sector 27, Panchkula.

The victim, Col Tejinder Singh (retd), 72, lives in Sector 27, Panchkula.

He told the police that had received a message on his mobile phone in January, inviting him to a join a WhatsApp group for stock investments. As directed, he installed a mobile phone application and transferred money into various accounts in a bid to earn returns. He realised only later that he was being scammed, following which he approached the police.

Probe into the bank transfers led police to an address in Delhi, leading to the arrest of the three accused. The accused were produced before a court and sent to three-day police remand.

