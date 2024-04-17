Panchkula: Three held for duping retd Colonel of 2 crore

Police have arrested three men who duped a retired Colonel of ₹2.28 crore after luring him with high stock returns. The victim, Col Tejinder Singh (retd), 72, lives in Sector 27, Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Those arrested have been identified as Sanjeev Shukla of Samaria village in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh; Ankit Bunkar of Sidhvi, Madhya Pradesh; and Sumit Mishra of Jyoti Kiran Society in Noida.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The victim, Col Tejinder Singh (retd), 72, lives in Sector 27, Panchkula.

He told the police that had received a message on his mobile phone in January, inviting him to a join a WhatsApp group for stock investments. As directed, he installed a mobile phone application and transferred money into various accounts in a bid to earn returns. He realised only later that he was being scammed, following which he approached the police.

Probe into the bank transfers led police to an address in Delhi, leading to the arrest of the three accused. The accused were produced before a court and sent to three-day police remand.