Panel proposes CCTV cameras on Mohali’s Airport Road

The members of the district road safety committee discussed proposals for safer and smoother commuting on Mohali’s roads on Friday. The members of the district road safety committee were discussing proposals for safer and smoother commuting on Mohali. (HT File)

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke, while chairing the meeting, asked the police to take stern action against violators. ADC directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), municipal corporation Mohali, and other stakeholders, to promptly rectify the 19 pending black spots in the district to ensure the safety of commuters. It was proposed to the Punjab state road safety council to install an integrated safety and traffic management system (CCTV cameras) on the Airport Road on a trial basis.

Tidke while reviewing traffic challans issued to violators, stressed the need for increased checks to ensure no compromises on public safety. He emphasised focusing on issues such as overspeeding, running red lights, using mobile phones while driving, seat belt and helmet compliance, and drunken driving.

ADC ordered the district child protection officer to ensure the implementation of Safe School Vaahan, emphasising that school buses must comply with the policy, and no negligence would be tolerated. He mentioned that after the approval of tenders for five proposed roundabouts in the city, six more proposals were in progress. Additionally, there is consideration for a cycle track from IISER to Quark City and the installation of five traffic lights in Kharar is set to be completed within the next 15 days, as committed by the NHAI.

He appealed to people to help road accident victims without hesitation, and those who assist may be nominated for recognition as good samaritans by the state. He assured that, in line with the guidance of deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, the district administration is working tirelessly in collaboration with GMADA and the municipal corporation Mohali to address the city’s traffic problems.

