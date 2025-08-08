Panel takes action against Jhajjar urban local bodies dept officials

The Haryana Right to Service Commission (RTS) has recommended disciplinary action against officials of the urban local bodies department for negligence in addressing a complaint. The commission has imposed a penalty on one official, recommended departmental proceedings against another, and issued an advisory to a third for future conduct, an official spokesperson of the commission has said. Sandeep is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and younger brother. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

During the investigation it was found that the concerned junior engineer (urban local bodies) had wrongly stated that the work of the streetlight was beyond repair, even though it was later repaired. This clearly indicated that the repair was possible earlier and could have been completed within the stipulated time frame. Additionally, the photograph uploaded on the portal did not match the one submitted by the complainant.

For failing to deliver the service on time and negligence in duty, the commission has imposed ₹5,000 under Section 17(1)(h) of the act on the junior engineer. This amount will be deducted from the August salary and deposited in the state treasury.

The panel has directed Jhajjar district municipal commissioner to submit a compliance report by September 10.

In the same case, the first grievance redressal authority-cum-municipal engineer (ULB) dismissed the appeal solely on the grounds that the complainant was not present during the hearing, despite the service not being delivered. The commission clarified that this approach was an attempt to evade responsibility to resolve the complaint. The act requires that appeal decisions be made based on facts. Considering this a serious lapse, the commission has recommended to the state government for appropriate departmental proceedings against the said officer under Section 17(1)(d) of the act.

“The commissioner and secretary of the urban local bodies must inform the commission of the action taken within 30 days,” the spokesperson said.

The commission clarified that during the period in question the post of district municipal commissioner in Jhajjar was vacant, and the duties were being performed by a link officer. The commission observed that the link officer, acting as the second grievance redressal authority under the Haryana Right to Service Act, did not treat the matter with the required seriousness. The investigation also found that the officer was handling other major responsibilities simultaneously. Taking this into consideration, the commission issued an advisory for the future, directing that even while discharging duties as a link officer, responsibilities under the Haryana Right to Service Act should be taken seriously.