Panel will be formed to address grievances of doctors: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tuesday said a committee will be formed with the special secretary of health as chairperson to look into the grievances and demands of medical officers. To meet the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in health institutions, the state government is recruiting new medical officers and support staff, Sukhu said. (HT File)

He said the committee would also look into various aspects of promotions of doctors and recommend guidelines for the betterment of medical officers.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The committee will also comprise the director of health and family welfare, the director of medical education and representatives of the Medical Officers’ Association, according to a statement issued in Shimla on Tuesday.

Sukhu said his government was considering all genuine demands of the medical officers sympathetically but the financial condition of the state is precarious.

“Due to the efforts of the state government, the economy of the state is coming back on track gradually,” the chief minister added. “My government will surely provide the financial benefits to government employees in due course,” he said, and urged doctors to cooperate with the government and assist in improving the economy of the state.

To meet the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in health institutions, the state government is recruiting new medical officers and support staff. Furthermore, plans are underway to improve working conditions in health institutions and introduce fixed eight-hour shifts for medical personnel, the chief minister added.