Panic grips Jagraon after two groups open fire at each other

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 04:05 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two rival groups fired at each other near the Mohalla Karnail gate in Jagraon on Monday. While nobody was hurt in the firing, panic gripped the area.

Members of both groups have been booked for attempted murder. The accused are Golu of Kaunke village, Sheru of Jagraon, Peeti, Heera Daman, and Jaswant Singh Sonu and other unidentified members of both parties.

One of the accused, Jaswant Singh Sonu, said he was at home with his brother, when they heard gunshots being fired outside their house. “When we came out, Golu, Sheru, Peeti, Daman and their aides were outside our house. They opened fire at us, but we managed to escape. Meanwhile, the Police Control Room motorcycle squad arrived at the spot, following which the assailants escaped,leaving their motorcycle on the spot.”

However, inspector Inderjit Singh Boparai, Old City Jagraon station house officer, said both groups had fired at each other. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

