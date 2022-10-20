Panic grips Ludhiana’s Shimlapura after body of 27-yr-old former addict found in vacant plot
Ludhiana police said there were no visible signs of injury, ruling out an attack of any form on the victim, adding that some froth was noticeable around the victim’s mouth
Panic gripped the Kabir Nagar area of Shimlapuri after the body of a youth, who was suspected to have died due to drug overdose, was found in a vacant plot. The incident came to light early on Wednesday morning.
A few residents spotted the body lying in the vacant plot, following which the police were informed. Shimlapuri police arrived at the spot soon after and sent the body for post-mortem. Police also impounded an abandoned bike found parked near the victim’s body.
Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO) Parmod Kumar, the deceased, a 27-year-old, was a drug addict and had been admitted to the Jivanjot de-addiction centre in Khanna and later started working at the centre itself.
Police said there were no visible signs of injury, ruling out an attack of any form on the victim, adding that some froth was noticeable around the victim’s mouth.
“We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to know the actual cause of death,” the SHO said.
The deceased’s family, meanwhile, claimed that he had quit drugs and had been sober for a while. The victim’s mother said he had left home at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, saying that he would be back by the evening only to not return at all.
The family tried to reach him on his mobile, but he did not answer the call. They were informed about the incident by the police on Wednesday morning. The deceased brother is a veterinary inspector, while his father works at a bicycle unit.
Police are looking into the deceased’s friend circle to arrive at a possible connection with an addict. His mobile is also being scanned to place his last contact.
