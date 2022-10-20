Panic grips Ludhiana’s Shimlapura after body of 27-yr-old former addict found in vacant plot

Panic gripped the Kabir Nagar area of Shimlapuri after the body of a youth, who was suspected to have died due to drug overdose, was found in a vacant plot. The incident came to light early on Wednesday morning.

A few residents spotted the body lying in the vacant plot, following which the police were informed. Shimlapuri police arrived at the spot soon after and sent the body for post-mortem. Police also impounded an abandoned bike found parked near the victim’s body.

Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO) Parmod Kumar, the deceased, a 27-year-old, was a drug addict and had been admitted to the Jivanjot de-addiction centre in Khanna and later started working at the centre itself.

Police said there were no visible signs of injury, ruling out an attack of any form on the victim, adding that some froth was noticeable around the victim’s mouth.

“We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to know the actual cause of death,” the SHO said.

The deceased’s family, meanwhile, claimed that he had quit drugs and had been sober for a while. The victim’s mother said he had left home at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, saying that he would be back by the evening only to not return at all.

The family tried to reach him on his mobile, but he did not answer the call. They were informed about the incident by the police on Wednesday morning. The deceased brother is a veterinary inspector, while his father works at a bicycle unit.

Police are looking into the deceased’s friend circle to arrive at a possible connection with an addict. His mobile is also being scanned to place his last contact.

Others news in brief:

Body of 43-year-old gym instructor found in Khanna

Ludhiana The body of a 43-year-old gym instructor was found in Khanna. The victim has been identified as Paramjit Kaur. The body was found soon after reports of foul smell emanating from her house. Police are investigating the incident, but it is not yet clear if the deceased took her own life or was murdered. Police have recovered the deceased’s mobile phone and are scanning her call records, messages and WhatsApp records to trace her last contact. The investigating officer said Paramjit, who worked as a gym instructor , had been involved in a marital dispute with her husband. The two had been living separately.

25-yr-old ends life after woman turns down proposal

Ludhiana In an alarming incident, a 25-year-old man ended his life after the 26-year-old woman whom he had loaned around ₹3 lakh to prepare for International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and settle abroad refused to marry him and also declined to return the amount. Payal police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the accused, a resident of Khanna. “The accused has been arrested and further questioning is on in the matter,” investigating officer Manshinder Singh said. The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father. In his complaint, he said that the accused befriended his son and promised to marry him once she appears for IELTS and settles abroad. However, after clearing the IELTS exam, the accused declined his son’s marriage proposal and also refused to return the money. The complainant added that his son had been under a lot of stress over the issue and consumed poison last night. He had earlier narrated his ordeal to his parents. It was found that the accused visited the deceased’s house often and had also accompanied him to family gatherings

Security guard booked for attacking stray dog with sharp weapon

Ludhiana Police have booked an unidentified security guard for allegedly attacking a stray dog with a sharp weapon. The case was registered on the complaint of Mani Singh, president of Help For Animals, an NGO. The complainant said on the intervening night of October 13 and 14, he received call from one of a resident of F- Block, BRS Nagar, about the attack. Members of the NGO reached the spot and rescued the dog and reported the matter to the police. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act, 1960, has been registered against the accused.