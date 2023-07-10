Monsoon fury in Punjab: 50 flood-prone Shahkot villages evacuated

Panic gripped SBS Nagar and Jalandhar residents following increase in water level of the Sutlej on Sunday. Authorities said no there was no need to panic as all necessary arrangements have already been made by the administration to tackle any flood-like situation.

Administrations of both the districts asked people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places as set up by district administration in order prevent any loss of life.

In SBS Nagar, deputy commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa announced a holiday in all schools and colleges after reports of waterlogging in several parts of the district.

After blockades in nearby siphons, Chandigarh-Phagwara National Highway remained inundated near Balachaur, leaving main roads flooded with 2-3feet water.

Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has asked the Shahkot sub-divisional magistrate to get 50 villages in low-lying and flood-prone villages evacuated as a preventive measure following significant increase in water-level of the river due to incessant rainfall, on Sunday.

“The required directions to officials have been issued to keep a close tab over the water level in the river so that timely requisite arrangements could be made,” he said.

These villages include Boorewal, Chak Hathiwala, Narangpur, Parjian Khurd, Gehlan, Bhado, Danewal, Baopur, Rametaharpur, Saand, Rampur, Fakhruwal, Sandhawal, Fazalwal, Sahlapur, Aidalpur, Bajwa Kalan, Langewal, Bhoepur, Khammowal, Bahmania, Chak Bahmnia, Taharpur, Rame, Chak Rame, Smailpur, Fatehpur Bhagwa, Chak Gadaripur, Gatti Peer Baksh, Raipur, Jakopur Kalan, Gatti Raipur, Jania Chahal, Jania, Kotha, Chak Budala, Marajwala, Mandi Kasu, Mandi Cohlian, Mandi Sehrian, Gatta Mundi Kasu, Padana, Nasirpur, Mandala, Mandi Kalu, Kutbiwal, Gidderpindi, Yusufpur Alewal, Yusufpur Darewal, and Chak Yusufpur Aalewal.

“The orders have been issued as a preventive measure to ensure safety and security of people residing in these flood-affected villages. Special officers have been instructed to remain stationed at their respective blocks to oversee the situation 24x7,” he said. Meanwhile, cabinet minister Balkar Singh and Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Balbir Singh Seechewal reviewed flood protection arrangements in flood-prone areas in Gidderpindi on Sunday.

They said there was no need to be panic as all necessary arrangements have already been made by the administration to tackle any flood-like situation.

They mentioned that the administration has already set up flood control room at district-level while senior officials are keeping close tab over the entire situation.

…