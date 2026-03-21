Panjab University clears cricket ground for student fests this session

Panjab University’s sports department has green-lit the limited use of its cricket ground for student council events. Though scheduling and official clearances remain uncertain, the ground is likely to serve as the venue for the two remaining student fests this academic session. Earlier this week, PUCSC president Gaurav Veer Sohal was allowed to hold a star night at the venue, a reversal from previous restrictions. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The decision marks a reversal from last year, when a student council member’s fest set-up was dismantled overnight after the sports department cited potential damage to the ground’s sprinkler system.

PU sports director Rakesh Malik confirmed that a committee this year permitted three to four such events on the ground. “The first experiment was successful, with no damage to the pitch or the ground,” he said, adding that post March 31, the committee would work on building a more suitable dedicated venue for such events going forward.

The use of the cricket ground for events had drawn controversy earlier this week when PUCSC president Gaurav Veer Sohal was permitted to hold a star night during the Jhankaar fest at the venue, a reversal from the restrictions that had previously been in place.

Third PUCSC fest likely to take place in coming week

PUCSC seneral secretary Abhishek Dagar’s fest, reportedly, scheduled for March 23-25, is likely to take place in the coming week after DSW Yogesh Rawal confirmed that the application of the event had been sent to the Chandigarh administration for final clearance. Dagar remained unavailable for further details about the fest.

The development comes in the backdrop of a turbulent week for the student council, marked by murder bid on SOPU-linked leader Jashan Jawanda, who had backed Dagar in the 2025-26 PUCSC election and was allegedly involved in preparations for the fest.

Meanwhile, preparations have also begun for joint secretary Mohit Manderana’s fest SCITRON, with Manderana saying he intends to propose dates in the last week of March.